Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 0.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Paychex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.