Palladiem LLC Purchases Shares of 1,715 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHVN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.31. 25,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,088. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.10. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $79.01 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $318.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

