Palladiem LLC Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 230,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Palladiem LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,559,000 after buying an additional 53,779 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 136,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,438. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68.

