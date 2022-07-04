PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $37,413.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 451,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,010,317.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in PagerDuty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PagerDuty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.11.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.