Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 908 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $954,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,427,000.

RCD traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.21. 2,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,545. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $104.19 and a 1-year high of $161.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

