Pacific Financial Group Inc. Makes New $2 Million Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,815 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 94,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.30. 66,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,070. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94.

