Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.34. 431,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,531,080. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

