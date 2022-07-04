Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,052 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 4.3% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,931,000 after purchasing an additional 140,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.22. 85,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,062. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.