Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,070 ($13.13) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($16.93) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Shares of OXB opened at GBX 464.50 ($5.70) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 493.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 708.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £446.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,219.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of GBX 414 ($5.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,678 ($20.59).

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 3,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £19,888.20 ($24,399.71). Also, insider Catherine Moukheibir acquired 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 571 ($7.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,086.57 ($17,282.01).

About Oxford Biomedica (Get Rating)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.