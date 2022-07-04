OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target Increased to GBX 790 by Analysts at Barclays

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 755 ($9.26) to GBX 790 ($9.69) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.97) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($7.91) to GBX 790 ($9.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OSB Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 732.40 ($8.99).

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 478.20 ($5.87) on Thursday. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 407 ($4.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 637.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 513.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 532.34.

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.42), for a total value of £907,500 ($1,113,360.32).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

