Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $88.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $149,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $777,833.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,965. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,355,000 after acquiring an additional 228,905 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,836,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,191,000 after acquiring an additional 506,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.