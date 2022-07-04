Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Cap Tops $66.63 Million

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $66.63 million and $33,770.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00163265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00744419 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00085187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016287 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,719,642 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.