O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Lessened by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 3.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $72,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY stock opened at $636.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $660.20. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.