Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Onto Innovation accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Onto Innovation worth $22,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,366,000 after buying an additional 44,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,649,000 after buying an additional 20,868 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,602,000 after buying an additional 350,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 953.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,386,000 after buying an additional 709,745 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONTO stock traded down $7.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 30,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.67. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

