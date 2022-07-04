OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $659.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 10,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,161,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,358.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,948 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $147,011.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,497.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,287 shares of company stock valued at $589,481 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,033,000 after buying an additional 1,695,375 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,718,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,484,000 after buying an additional 711,616 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,931,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

