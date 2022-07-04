OneRoot Network Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (RNT)

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $433,381.69 and approximately $6,958.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,701.41 or 0.99984389 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

RNT is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.