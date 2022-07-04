Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,614 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicell worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,367,000 after purchasing an additional 443,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.37. 120,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,700. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.03.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

