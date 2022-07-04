OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $26.95 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00009445 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $254.12 million and approximately $26.95 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00219344 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000079 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000366 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.