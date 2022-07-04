Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) is River Oaks Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

River Oaks Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 186.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,100 shares during the period. Old Second Bancorp makes up 4.2% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of Old Second Bancorp worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $64,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.90. 17,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,920. The company has a market cap of $618.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

