Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 58,359 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,359 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor comprises 0.8% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $889,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 477,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3,006.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $130,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,980.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi bought 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $496,261.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,146.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,135. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

LSCC traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 157,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,153. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.13. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.