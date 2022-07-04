Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 57,921 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,921 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.48. 44,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,833. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

