Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 110 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after acquiring an additional 301,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,606,000 after acquiring an additional 130,179 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $16.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $673.03. 14,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,546. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $715.32.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.78%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.60.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

