Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.50.

KLAC stock traded down $22.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $296.26. The company had a trading volume of 115,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.93. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.44 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

