Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.47.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $400.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,466. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $422.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

