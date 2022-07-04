Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $684,777.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,538.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,555,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,720,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV traded up $7.45 on Monday, reaching $198.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.54. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 257.95 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

