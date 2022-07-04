Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $72,020,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $23,249,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 971,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,464,000 after purchasing an additional 89,681 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,512.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,830. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $94.84 and a one year high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.96.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.