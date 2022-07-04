Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,388 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.22% of TechTarget worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,428,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,610,000 after purchasing an additional 465,417 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 399.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 142,094 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 310,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 137,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,377,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTGT remained flat at $$65.72 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. TechTarget’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

