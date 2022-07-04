Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,686 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 160,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,310,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

NYSE INSP traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.15. 7,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.18 and its 200-day moving average is $214.93. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

