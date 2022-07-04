O3Swap (O3) Price Reaches $1.97 on Top Exchanges

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00165308 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.47 or 0.00781906 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00086854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00016578 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap's total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap's official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

