Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NYMX opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.27.
In other news, Director James George Robinson purchased 1,151,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,899,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,702,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,407.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
