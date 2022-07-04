Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NYMX opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

In other news, Director James George Robinson purchased 1,151,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,899,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,702,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,407.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $44,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

