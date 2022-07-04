NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Lifted to “Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a C$13.75 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Laurentian raised their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.08.

TSE NWH.UN traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.28. 242,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,584. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.33. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.85 and a 1 year high of C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

