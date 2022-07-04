Nimiq (NIM) Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $12.99 million and $310,410.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,707.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,106.02 or 0.05612146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00259973 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00617748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00076276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.72 or 0.00536458 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,085,822,561 coins and its circulating supply is 9,518,822,561 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

