NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Short Interest Down 21.7% in June

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NGKSY remained flat at $$9.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. NGK Spark Plug has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

Get NGK Spark Plug alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NGKSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NGK Spark Plug from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CLSA raised shares of NGK Spark Plug from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGK Spark Plug Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGK Spark Plug and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.