Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nexi to a hold rating and set a $10.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Nexi stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. Nexi has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

