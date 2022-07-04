New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:NCA2)

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC (LON:NCA2 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NCA2 opened at GBX 75 ($0.92) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 million and a PE ratio of 326.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.86. New Century AIM VCT 2 has a 12-month low of GBX 61 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.08).

About New Century AIM VCT 2

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in unlisted companies and qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM. It invests in United Kingdom.

