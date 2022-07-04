Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $353.77.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $179.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

