National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stake Cut by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,995 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.14% of National Vision worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EYE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.10. 58,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,640. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.71. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia A. Hepner acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

