National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec lowered National Grid to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,225 ($15.03) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,145.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Grid by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after buying an additional 889,963 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in National Grid by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,470,000 after buying an additional 433,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in National Grid by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,713,000 after buying an additional 325,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,177,000 after buying an additional 245,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

