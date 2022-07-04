National Bankshares Analysts Give Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) a $75.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $47.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Shopify from $650.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.73.

Shopify stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.28 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.31.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

