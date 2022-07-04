National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $38.85 on Thursday. National Bank has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 28.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $232,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

