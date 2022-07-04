MXC (MXC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.60 Million

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, MXC has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One MXC coin can now be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $213.47 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00302360 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000198 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.47 or 0.02138591 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002499 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006238 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About MXC

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.