Monte Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,008 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries accounts for 2.0% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,201,000 after acquiring an additional 580,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $46,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $117.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.91.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

