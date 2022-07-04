Monte Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in General Electric by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in General Electric by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.36.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $63.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.