Monte Financial Group LLC Buys 598 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.5% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $148.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.35. The company has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.02 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

