MONK (MONK) Price Hits $0.0876 on Exchanges

MONK (MONK) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. MONK has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $15,041.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MONK has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000415 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

