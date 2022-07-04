Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 215.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after buying an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,439,000 after buying an additional 2,271,331 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $148,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

