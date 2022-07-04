Molecular Future (MOF) Price Tops $0.0002

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Molecular Future coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Molecular Future has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and $1.21 million worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Molecular Future has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Molecular Future

MOF is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins. Molecular Future’s official website is www.molecular.cc . Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future is a decentralized digital asset management ecosystem that is based and founded by multiple Hong Kong companies (China Fortune, HBCC, XBTING Fund, HCASH Foundation, and Collistar Capital). It's a platform designed to provide its user's related Blockchain-based products, guidance through the Blockchain industry, agency trading software, and media information. The issued token by Molecular Future is MOF an ERC 20 Ethereum-based token. MOF is a medium of exchange in the Molecular Future ecosystem, acts as a reward payment of the different campaigns running and completed transactions with MOF token. “

