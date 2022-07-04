Mizuho Cuts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $63.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $103.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on THC. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of THC stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.40.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,288,000 after acquiring an additional 464,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after buying an additional 418,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after buying an additional 415,945 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

