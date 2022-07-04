Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA) Short Interest Update

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOA traded up $10.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,249. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 8.8% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 471,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,205 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,311,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,743,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

