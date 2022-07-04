Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.92.

MIME has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 1,197.0% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,660,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,084,000 after buying an additional 1,532,175 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,183,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,431,000 after buying an additional 802,880 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 949,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,568,000 after buying an additional 548,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,212,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Mimecast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

